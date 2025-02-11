India's drone sector is rapidly evolving, and innovations in logistics, surveillance, and industrial applications are redefining the landscape. Playing a crucial role in this transformation is Scandron, a Bengaluru-based startup that just launched India's most powerful cargo drone, the CargoMax 20KHC, at Aero India 2025.

The CargoMax 20KHC is designed to revolutionize aerial logistics, boasting a 200-kg payload capacity, making it India's most powerful drone in its class. The drone is equipped for high-altitude military operations, naval resupply missions, and critical cargo deliveries in remote and challenging terrains.

It's also worth noting that with DGCA Type Certification, Scandron is the first and only Indian drone manufacturer-approved for commercial logistics operations. To discuss more about Scandron and the company's vision, we spoke to the company's founder and CEO.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Arjun Naik, founder & CEO of Scandron, discussed the company's innovations, the significance of DGCA certification, and the future of drones in India's logistics and defense sectors.

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: What is Scandron Showcasing at AeroIndia 2025?

Arjun Naik: Scandron is proud to announce the launch of the CargoMax 20KHC Logistics Drone at AeroIndia 2025. The CargoMax 20KHC has a true payload capacity of 200 kgs, making it India's most powerful and capable logistics drone. At the ongoing AeroIndia 2025 Air Show, Scandron is also showcasing the SkyKrane 40 Aerial Crane and their ScanD suite of drone surveillance platforms.

CargoMax 20KHC: Key features True 200kg Payload Capacity – Ideal for defense, disaster relief, and commercial logistics. Common Command & Control Architecture – Enables simultaneous multi-drone operations for scalable logistics. Fully Autonomous Operations – Reducing human intervention for seamless drone logistics. Rapid Turnaround Time – Optimized for quick reloading and redeployment. High-Precision Landing & Navigation – Ensuring safe and efficient deliveries in complex environments. Modular & Customizable Payloads – Adaptable to various industries, from military to e-commerce supply chains.

IBT: Scandron is the first and only drone manufacturing OEM in India to receive DGCA-type certification for a logistics drone. What does this mean, and why is it a big deal in the industry?

Arjun: Our CargoMax logistics drones are designed from the ground up to perform logistics operations safely & reliably. Receiving a DGCA-type certification for our logistics drones means that the system has been found to meet the exacting standards set by the DGCA for safe & reliable drone logistic operations. Receiving a DGCA-type certification is extremely important as it allows us to commence commercial drone operations. It is mandatory to have a type certification for commercial drone operations in India.

IBT: What are the key technological advancements in CargoMax Drones, and how do they improve efficiency over traditional cargo transport?

Arjun: CargoMax drones are unique in that they are developed from the ground up for commercial logistics operations at scale. Some key features are Common Command & Control architecture, Simultaneous Multi-Drone Operation, Varied & Customizable Payloads, Fully Autonomous Operations, and Rapid Turn Around Time. The reliability and flexibility in terms of cargo capacity, flight range and landing accuracy mean that the CargoMax drones are ideal to augment existing supply chain systems to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

IBT: Are there specific industries or sectors where CargoMax drones have already been deployed with significant impact? Can you share a real-world example?

Arjun: We are in the final stages of preparation to deploy CargoMax Logistics Drones across several verticals, including Defense & Commercial supply chains. Contract details will be shared in due course.

IBT: Scandron's surveillance drones use VTOL technology and AI-powered image exploitation. How do these advancements enhance intelligence-gathering and situational awareness?

Arjun: Our ScanD suite of surveillance drones is designed to offer increased Situational Awareness to Battlefield Commanders and urban Command centres to enable them to make more informed decisions. Our suite of VTOL Fixed Wing Surveillance drones has enhanced endurance and is ideal for extended surveillance over large areas, while our Highly Agile Multirotor Surveillance Drones are ideally suited for real-time monitoring in complex urban and remote environments. Both systems offer enhanced AI-based image intelligence and Object-of-interest tracking capabilities.

IBT: How do you see the Indian drone market evolving in the next five years? What are the biggest opportunities and roadblocks?

Arjun: The Indian drone market is potentially one of the largest drone markets for defense & commercial sectors. As drone technology improves, drone costs reduce, and our Made In India capabilities increase. We will begin to see the adoption of drone-based systems into mainstream operations. This will lead to an exponential increase in drone sales and operations.

A lot of work still needs to be done in terms of a common UTM (Unified Traffic Management ) framework and reducing the time taken to certify drones and R&D funding for startups by government and private institutions to indigenize drone technology. But I believe we are on the right track, and the government, especially the DGCA, is taking the right steps to bring drones into the mainstream in a safe and structured manner.

IBT: What's next for Scandron? Any upcoming product launches, partnerships, or expansion plans we should watch out for?

Arjun: Scandron is a customer-focused company, and we continuously innovate to design and develop disruptive drone solutions to help solve real-world problems and bring enhanced efficiency to our customers' operations. We focus on integrating our drones into mainstream operations to enhance efficiency and reduce costs without compromising safety and reliability.