Young Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal entered record books on Wednesday when he became the youngest batsman to slam a double century in List A cricket. At 17 years and 292 days, Yashasvi became the youngest in the world to score a double hundred in 50-overs cricket including List A and ODIs. He broke the record by almost 3 years in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand.

The left-hander Yashasvi scored 203 off 153 balls which included 12 sixes and 17 fours and this score powered Mumbai to 358 for 3 batting first against Jharkhand at Bengaluru in a Vijay Hazare trophy Elite Group A match.

Fine form in the recent past

The left-hander has been in blistering form this season and this was his third hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his List A debut in this tournament and has already 585 runs in only 5 matches and is also the leading run-scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy, wresting the tag away from Tamil Nadu's Baba Aparajith.

It is proving to be a special season for young talents this season as this feat came days after Kerala's Sanju Samson became the fastest India to score a double century.

With this feat, the left-hander also became the 7th Indian to score a double century in List A cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice), Shikhar Dhawan, KV Kaushal and Sanju Samson.

He has been in fine form in the recent times and has been making all the right noises. However, he was concerned with the lack of big scores despite getting off to good starts and in a recent interview with Times of India, he revealed how he spoke with Wasim Jaffer to iron out this flaw.

"The problem of not converting my fifties into hundreds was affecting me. I was scoring 70s and 80s, and taking wickets too, but not scoring centuries and finishing off the match. Then I saw Wasim sir score a hundred there. I learnt a lot by just watching him bat. He batted till the end, taking singles and waiting for loose balls to hit the boundaries. After that match, he advised me about what shots I could play, and which were the areas where I could take a chance against the bowlers. I kept that chat with him in my mind," Jaiswal said.