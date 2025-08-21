IANS

India's capital markets have reached the $5 trillion mark last month, and the number of demat accounts in the country crossed 20 crore in July, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on Thursday.

He described this as a sign of the strong partnership between public and private enterprises in taking the Indian growth story forward.

Speaking at the 22nd edition of FICCI's Annual Capital Markets Conference (CAPAM 2025) here, Chawla said that the government has developed a composite growth and asset management strategy to strengthen capital markets in an integrated way.

The goal, he added, is to ensure that the value created by public enterprises is shared fairly with all citizens, including households and minority shareholders.

Chawla highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and underlined the role capital markets can play in achieving it.

"Our economy is moving ahead with both public and private enterprises working together like partners in arms," he said, noting that the strong participation of investors is helping build momentum.

On the asset monetisation programme, Chawla said it is planned as a five-year strategy rather than on a year-to-year basis.

For the current financial year, the target has been set at Rs 47,000 crore. "We have already achieved about Rs 22,000 crore in the first quarter. We will continue to work hard for the rest of the year and carry the composite strategy forward," he said.

The conference, organised by FICCI's Capital Markets Committee, has drawn more than 500 participants, including institutional investors, merchant bankers, and research institutions.

Sunil Sanghai, Chairman of the Committee and Founder & CEO of NovaaOne Capital, said CAPAM has now become the largest capital market conference in the country.