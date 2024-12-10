Comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent often grabs headlines for its roasts, unabashed and unfiltered jokes, and at times controversial comedy. So far, several comedians and celebs have graced their presences as guests on the show, namely Poonam Pandey and Ashish Solanki, among others. Recently, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh, along with singer Tony Kakkar graced Samay Raina's show as judges.

However, Bharti seemed uncomfortable with the jokes and one-liners by Harsh and Samay.

Priyanka

She is 33 years old

Mother of a 15-year-old child

She lives in Mumbai

Her husband lives in Nagpur working for Railways



What she does:

Has a unique talent letting man named Muhammad Adil cut her clothes in public

without her husbands permission?

pic.twitter.com/EK0T0akOsO — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) December 9, 2024

However, comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent once again came under radar as the reality shows faced backlash over a segment featuring a contestant named Priyanka Halder and her 'costume cutter' friend Mohammad Adil.

In the segment, Priyanka dressed in a red bodycon dress, and her friend Adil ripped her dress and tried to transform her outfit into a cut-out dress.

If questioning these things makes us regressive, I’m proud to be regressive. pic.twitter.com/TFOGhOUQSV — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 9, 2024

Things turned ugly when she revealed she was married with a 15-year-old son.

Everyone was taken aback by her revelation. Tony Kakkar, Bharti, Harsh, and Samay began to inquire about her family and whether her spouse supported her to do this. But she then revealed that her husband isn't aware of this.

Priyanka then claimed that her husband works for Indian Railways in Nagpur. She said she was able to enact all this as she could not do so while she was much younger when she got married. Priyanka mentioned that her husband was unaware of her professional activities in Mumbai and would probably get to know once this episode of India's Got Latent was out.

The clip of Priyanka and her friend Ali chopping off her dress went viral, and both of them were brutally trolled.

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, netizens called out the makers of the show and also said that it's disgusting to mention Priyanka is a cheater.

A user wrote, "The problem with so much population and cheap internet is everyone got their opinion and everyone wanna post it."

Another mentioned, "B-grade actor."

Some even speculated that her segment was scripted and that her story about having a husband and child was fabricated just for the act and to fetch some fame and get noticed by filmmakers.

Priyanka and Adil did not win the show's reward as they did not pre-rate themselves according to the scores of the judges.

Who is Priyanka Halder?

Priyanka Halder is 33 years old and is an actor. She has allegedly been part of erotic shows and movies. She completed her schooling up to Class 12 before getting married at a young age. Halder embraced parenthood when she was 18 years old, and her son is now 15. Her husband, who works for the Indian Railways, is based in Nagpur. Halder has appeared in several episodes of Crime Patrol, the show Utha Patak 4 on ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), and also featured in shows on DD National, among others.