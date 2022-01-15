Londons West End thriving as tourists flock to buy luxury brands as pound falls Close
India's foreign exchange reserves declined for the sixth consecutive week by $878 million during the week ended January 7.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $632.736 billion from $633.614 billion reported for December 31, 2021.

The country's forex reserves comprises of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $497 million to $569.392 billion. Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves inched down by $360 million to $39.044 billion.

U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.Reuters file

Additionally, the SDR value was down by $16 million to $19.098 billion. In addition, the country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $5 million to $5.202 billion.

