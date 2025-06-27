India's foreign policy, a masterful blend of strategic vision and pragmatic engagement, continues to carve its path as an emerging global leader. The past seven months have been a crucible of action and reflection, with Operation Sindoor showcasing India's resolve against terrorism, while underscoring areas for diplomatic refinement. As India navigates a complex global landscape, its commitment to balancing regional leadership with global influence shines through.

Strategic Pursuit of Global Leadership

India's foreign policy has evolved from the principled autonomy of non-alignment to the dynamic flexibility of multi-alignment, positioning it as a voice for the Global South, a regional anchor, and a partner to major powers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has pursued ambitious goals through initiatives like Neighbourhood First, Act East, and SAGAR. The past seven months (December 2024 - June 2025) have been pivotal, with Operation Sindoor a decisive response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack demonstrating India's security commitment.

PM Modi's interventions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high-level engagements at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Shashi Tharoor's diplomatic outreach, a cautious stance in the Iran-Israel conflict, leadership in climate diplomacy, economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific, and domestic political dynamics reflect India's multifaceted role.

As External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has stated, "India's foreign policy is about contributing to global stability while safeguarding national interests." This analysis explores India's historical legacy, recent achievements, and opportunities for enhancement, offering a nuanced perspective on its journey toward global leadership.

Building on a Legacy of Strategic Autonomy

India's foreign policy, rooted in its anti-colonial struggle, has been defined by a commitment to strategic autonomy. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), co-founded in 1961, enabled India to navigate Cold War rivalries while championing decolonization. The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, which created Bangladesh despite global opposition, remains a landmark, with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger noting, "India's strategic clarity in 1971 reshaped South Asia." The 2008 Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement integrated India into the nuclear mainstream, elevating its global standing. Since 2014, the Modi government has embraced multi-alignment, strengthening ties with the US, Russia, and ASEAN through the Act East Policy and SAGAR.

The 2023 G20 presidency, themed "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future), secured the African Union's G20 membership, showcasing India's convening power. Historical challenges, such as the 1962 Sino-Indian War, which cost 3,250 Indian lives due to strategic miscalculations, underscore the need for preparedness. The stagnation of SAARC since 2014, driven by India-Pakistan tensions, highlights regional complexities. As former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran observed, "India's non-alignment preserved sovereignty but occasionally limited its strategic leverage." These lessons shape India's approach today.

Strengthening Global Engagement

Recent Developments (December 2024-June 2025)

The past seven months have been a period of dynamic engagement, with Operation Sindoor (May 7-10, 2025) marking a significant milestone. Launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, the operation neutralized 47 terror operatives in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir without Indian losses, showcasing military resolve. The diplomatic, regional, and global landscape, including Modi's Russia-Ukraine interventions, the SCO Summit, Tharoor's outreach, the Iran-Israel conflict, climate diplomacy, Indo-Pacific economic efforts, and domestic political dynamics, presents opportunities for further strengthening.

Enhancing Diplomatic Outreach

India's response to Operation Sindoor included a robust diplomatic campaign, with seven all-party delegations engaging 32 countries, including the UK, France, and UNSC members, to present evidence of Pakistan's terror links. Led by figures like Shashi Tharoor, who visited London and Paris, these efforts, while comprehensive, faced challenges in securing endorsements, with only Israel explicitly supporting India. China and the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation backed Pakistan, while the US and Russia remained neutral.

US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire, refuted by India's Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted narrative challenges. As Tharoor noted at the 2025 Raisina Dialogue, "Our diplomatic efforts were comprehensive, but global perceptions require sustained engagement." The Indian Foreign Service's 1,200 diplomats across 194 missions, compared to China's 7,500 and 274, and the Ministry of External Affairs' $2.5 billion budget, against China's $50 billion Belt and Road Initiative, suggest a need for enhanced resources to amplify India's global voice.

Advancing Regional Cooperation

India's Neighbourhood First policy has fostered goodwill, with leaders from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Bhutan, Nepal, and Seychelles attending Modi's June 2024 swearing-in. The Maldives' shift to an "India First" stance, supported by $1.4 billion in aid since 2018, reflects progress.

However, challenges include Nepal's alignment with China's $2.5 billion BRI projects and Kuwait's migrant quota bill, impacting 8 lakh Indian workers contributing $15 billion in remittances. Pakistan's gains, including a $1 billion IMF loan and a $2.6 billion Russian MoU, suggest India could bolster its $5 billion regional aid. As Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe observed, "India's cultural ties are profound, but economic partnerships drive regional dynamics."

Amplifying Cultural Influence

India's soft power remains a global asset. The Lao Ramayana, supported by $2 million from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations during Modi's October 2024 visit, drew 10,000 attendees, strengthening ASEAN ties. Kabaddi's adoption by 15 Polish universities, attracting 5,000 spectators in Warsaw, and International Yoga Day 2025, celebrated in 190 countries with 1 million participants, enhanced India's reach. Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone noted, "India's heritage strengthens our shared bonds." Integrating cultural efforts with strategic goals could maximize impact.

Leading Through Humanitarian Efforts

India's humanitarian role has solidified its global reputation. Operation Brahma (March 2025) delivered $10 million and 500 tonnes of supplies to Myanmar and Thailand, aiding 50,000 people. Modi's August 2024 Ukraine visit, providing four BHISHM Cubes for 2,500 war victims and securing healthcare agreements, earned praise from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "India's aid reflects its commitment to peace."

PM Modi's 2022 SCO dialogue with Vladimir Putin "This is not an era of war" averted a potential nuclear escalation, per US officials, while facilitating the evacuation of 22,500 Indian students. However, the $2.5 billion Ministry of External Affairs budget, compared to the US's $40 billion, limits broader reach.

Promoting Climate Leadership

India's climate diplomacy shone at COP29 (November 2024, Baku), with a $2 billion Green Climate Fund pledge and leadership in the 120-country International Solar Alliance. The LiFE initiative, promoting sustainable lifestyles, and a 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030 reflect commitment. However, coal's 50% share of India's energy mix and a $2 billion contribution against developed nations' $250 billion pledge suggest opportunities for accelerated renewable adoption to meet net-zero targets by 2070. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted, "India's solar leadership is inspiring, but the Global South needs more resources."

Fostering Economic Diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific

India's Act East Policy and Quad engagements have strengthened Indo-Pacific ties. A $1 billion ASEAN infrastructure fund and joint naval exercises with Australia, Japan, and the US in 2025 counter China's influence. However, India's $5 billion regional investment pales against China's $150 billion BRI commitments in ASEAN, suggesting a need for scaled-up economic engagement. As Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted, "India's role in the Indo-Pacific is pivotal, but economic depth is key."

Navigating Global Partnerships

India's multi-alignment has fostered robust ties. Modi's July 2024 Russia visit reinforced $15 billion in trade. At the June 2025 SCO Summit in Qingdao, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval pushed for counterterrorism and SCO reform, with Singh refusing to sign a joint statement omitting the Pahalgam attack.

Bilateral talks with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun advanced the India-China military hotline, with a potential Modi-Xi meeting at the 2025 BRICS Summit. However, Russia's $2.6 billion Pakistan MoU and US tariff threats on $30 billion in Indian exports pose challenges. In the Iran-Israel conflict, India's $500 million Chabahar port investment balances ties, but its rejection of Iran's Kashmir mediation and distancing from an SCO statement on Israel's strikes reflect limited influence. As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted, "India's partnership is vital, but mutual interests require alignment."

Leveraging the Diaspora

India's 18 million-strong diaspora, contributing $111 billion in remittances, is a vital asset. In the US, 4.8 million Indian-Americans shape policy, while 9 million Gulf workers drive $70 billion in remittances. Challenges like Kuwait's migrant policies suggest a need for stronger consular support. As Lord Karan Bilimoria noted, "India's diaspora is a global bridge, but stronger engagement is essential."

Navigating Domestic-Political Dynamics

Domestic politics shape India's global narrative. The BJP's "vishwaguru" rhetoric post-Sindoor contrasts with opposition critiques, with Rahul Gandhi calling it a "diplomatic disaster." Tharoor's praise for Modi's Russia-Ukraine role, tempered by his call for caution, reflects tensions. These dynamics, amplified by India's 1.4 billion population, require cohesive messaging to bolster global credibility.

Achievements and Opportunities for Enhancement

India's foreign policy over the past seven months has showcased remarkable achievements that underscore its rising global stature. Operation Sindoor's neutralization of 47 terror operatives without Indian losses demonstrated India's unwavering commitment to counter-terrorism, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed, "India will act decisively to protect its citizens."

In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2022 SCO dialogue with Vladimir Putin and 2024 Ukraine visit, securing healthcare and agricultural agreements while aiding 2,500 war victims, earned praise from Shashi Tharoor for balancing ties with both nations. At the June 2025 SCO Summit, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval's push for counterterrorism and SCO reform reinforced India's leadership.

Cultural initiatives, like the Lao Ramayana and Kabaddi in Poland, reached 15 million people, while humanitarian efforts, including Operation Brahma and BHISHM Cubes, aided 52,500 people, earning accolades from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Climate diplomacy, with a $2 billion COP29 pledge and the International Solar Alliance, strengthened India's Global South role. Economic diplomacy, including a $1 billion ASEAN fund and Quad exercises, enhanced Indo-Pacific ties, while domestic unity post-Sindoor bolstered India's resolve.

Nevertheless, opportunities exist to elevate India's influence further. The limited global support for Operation Sindoor, with only Israel endorsing India, and narrative challenges from Trump's mediation claims highlight the need for enhanced perception management, as Jaishankar noted, "We underestimated the battle of perceptions."

The SCO Summit's omission of the Pahalgam attack, due to Pakistan and China's influence, and India's modest diplomatic capacity 1,200 diplomats versus China's 7,500 suggest institutional expansion. Regionally, China's $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistan's $1 billion IMF loan underscore the need to increase India's $5 billion regional aid. Economic vulnerabilities, including US tariffs on $30 billion in exports and Kuwait's policies affecting $15 billion in remittances, call for diversified strategies. In the Iran-Israel conflict, India's cautious stance, while principled, reflects limited influence amid great-power dynamics.

In climate diplomacy, coal's 50% energy share and a $2 billion contribution versus developed nations' $250 billion pledge suggest accelerated renewable adoption. Domestic critiques, like Rahul Gandhi's, highlight the need for cohesive messaging to align India's global narrative.

Shaping a Resilient Global Future

India's foreign policy in June 2025 reflects a nation poised for global leadership, navigating complexities with determination. Operation Sindoor, Modi's Russia-Ukraine diplomacy, SCO Summit engagements, climate leadership, Indo-Pacific economic efforts, and cultural initiatives, praised by leaders like Zelenskyy and Sonexay Siphandone, underscore India's resolve.

As Nelson Mandela's words, echoed during the G20, remind us, "India's voice carries the hopes of millions." By strengthening diplomatic infrastructure, deepening economic ties, leveraging its diaspora, and aligning domestic messaging, India can transform its aspirations into enduring global influence, contributing to a stable and inclusive world order.

[Major General Dr Dilawar Singh, a Ph.D. with multiple postgraduate degrees, is a seasoned expert with over four decades of experience in military policy formulation and counter-terrorism. He has been the National Director General in the Government of India. With extensive multinational exposure at the policy level, he is the Senior Vice President of the Global Economist Forum, AO, ECOSOC, United Nations. He is serving on numerous corporate boards. He has been regularly contributing deep insights into geostrategy, global economics, military affairs, sports, emerging technologies, and corporate governance.]