India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $394 million during the week ended March 4.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves rose to $631.920 billion from $631.527 billion reported for February 25.

The country's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

US dollar
US dollar

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $634 million to $565.466 billion. However, the value of the country's gold reserves decreased by $147 million to $42.320 billion.

Gold (File photo)
Gold

The SDR value also declined by $59 million to $18.981 billion. In addition, the country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $34 million to $5.153 billion.

