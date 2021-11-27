Infiltration attempt foiled on LoC in Rajouri; one PAK terrorist killed [details] Close
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $289 million during the week ended November 19. The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves increased to $640.401 billion from $640.112 billion reported for the week ended November 12.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $225 million to $575.712 billion. Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves gained by $152 million to $40.391 billion.

On the other hand, the SDR value dipped by $74 million to $19.110 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF inched down $13 million to $5.188 billion.

