Navya Naveli – Siddhant Chaturvedi: Whats brewing between the two Close
Navya Naveli – Siddhant Chaturvedi: What's brewing between the two

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $763 million during the week ended November 12.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves declined to $640.112 billion from $640.874 billion reported for the week ended November 5.

india forex reserves, fii buying, rbi data on foreign exchange reserves, fii debt buying, fii equity buying, indian stock markets, foreign investors in indian stock markets, pm modi, modi govt completes 3 years
Reuters file

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $2.094 billion to $575.487 billion.

However, the value of the country's gold reserves gained by $1.461 billion to $40.239 billion.

On the other hand, the SDR value was lower by $103 million to $19.184 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF inched-down by $27 million to $5.201 billion.

Also Read