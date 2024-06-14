In a groundbreaking development for the Indian medical industry, the first made-in- India surgical robotic system, SSI Mantra, has successfully completed the country's inaugural human trial in telesurgery. This achievement, announced by SS Innovations, the developers of the system, marks a significant leap in the field of surgical robotics. The SSI Mantra 3, the latest iteration of the system, was instrumental in this achievement. The trial involved a robotic cholecystectomy, conducted between the World Laparoscopy Hospital and the SSI Headquarters, spanning a distance of 5 kilometers.

This successful trial underscores the potential of the SSI Mantra 3 in facilitating remote surgeries, thereby revolutionizing the accessibility and precision of surgical procedures. Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of SS Innovations, expressed his pride in contributing to the Make in India initiative through this development. He stated, With the launch of SSI Mantra 3 and the successful completion of India's first human trial in soft tissue telesurgery, we reaffirm our commitment to driving advanced innovation and accessibility in robotic surgeries.

SSI Mantra 3: A Leap in Surgical Robotics

The SSI Mantra 3 is a highly advanced system designed to enhance surgical precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes. It integrates the latest advancements in robotic surgery, featuring five slimmer robotic arms and an immersive 3D HD headset. This provides surgeons with unparalleled optics, and a vision cart that offers 3D 4K vision to the entire team, ensuring precision and control. The company also highlighted the cost-effective pricing of the SSI Mantra 3, aiming to make advanced surgical technologies more accessible to healthcare institutions across India and globally.

Dr. Mylswamy Annaduari, Ex-Director of ISRO Satellite Centre, and Board of Director, SSII, expressed his excitement about the launch of SSI Mantra. He stated, The launch of SSI Mantra will elevate the Indian healthcare system to the forefront globally, particularly with telesurgery now happening in India. He further added, India is racing ahead in medical science, and it is also racing to assist the entire world. The future looks promising, and I am excited to see India leading the way in medical innovation.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Cutting-Edge Technology

In a related development, SS Innovations has unveiled the SSI Mantra 3, the most advanced version of the Mantra surgical robot system. This launch, coupled with the successful completion of the nation's first human trial in telesurgery, underscores SS Innovations' commitment to revolutionizing healthcare by providing cutting-edge technology at affordable prices. Fredric Moll, widely regarded as the father of surgical robotics and the visionary founder of Intuitive Surgical, has joined SS Innovations International Inc., as a Board Member and Vice Chairman. Moll's addition to the leadership team of SS Innovations underscores the organization's commitment to excellence and innovation in the medical device industry.

SSI Mantra 3 allows for smaller fingertip-sized incisions, leading to less pain, minimal blood loss, reduced scarring, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays. This advanced surgical robotic system, with its cost-effectiveness, will make advanced robotic surgery more accessible to hospitals, doctors, and patients. The SSI Mantra 3 ensures unparalleled precision and efficiency across a wide range of multispecialty and the full spectrum of robotic cardiac surgery procedures.

In conclusion, the successful human trial of the SSI Mantra 3 in telesurgery and its subsequent launch is a significant milestone for India and the global healthcare industry. It represents a major advancement in surgical robotics, offering cost-effective, high-tech solutions, making advanced surgeries more accessible globally, and aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative. The SSI Mantra 3, with its advanced features and capabilities, is set to revolutionize the field of surgical robotics, paving the way for a new era in medical science.