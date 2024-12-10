India's healthcare sector has taken a significant leap forward with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) granting regulatory approval to SSI Mantra, the country's first indigenously developed surgical robotic system. This approval, specifically for telesurgery and teleproctoring, marks a monumental advancement in the field of surgical robotics. The system, developed by Gurugram-based SS Innovations, is designed to decentralize and democratize access to surgical expertise, addressing critical gaps in healthcare, particularly in remote areas where access to specialized medical care has often been a challenge.

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, SS Innovations Founder, Chairman, and CEO, expressed his excitement about the development. He stated, Telesurgery and teleproctoring have been a dream in the making for over four decades, and today, it has finally come to life. With the technology and bandwidth available now, we can truly decentralize and democratize surgical expertise, reaching patients and surgeons in the most remote parts of India and the world.

The SSI Mantra system is a game-changer, especially for India, where much of the population resides in smaller towns and rural areas. By enabling remote surgical intervention, the system is reshaping the future of healthcare. The company recently launched SSI Mantra 3, the most advanced version of the Mantra surgical robot system. This system achieved a historic feat by completing India's first human trial in telesurgery. The surgery, a robotic cholecystectomy, took place over a distance of 5 km, using the seamless connectivity of Airtel's fiber optic network with no perceptible delay.

SSI Mantra 3 is designed to enhance surgical precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes by integrating the latest advancements in robotic surgery. In October, SS Innovations announced the completion of over 2,000 surgeries, of which 124 were cardiac cases. The robotic system ensured zero mortality and no device-related adverse events.

The system has also been used in 789 general surgeries, 621 urology surgeries, and 269 gynecology procedures, demonstrating its versatility across multiple specialties. The SSI Mantra has been certified for telesurgery by CDSCO. The advancement is a monumental leap for surgical robots. The surgical robot does not compromise on quality, and provides the best tools for surgeons, support staff, and patients, with intelligently designed features suitable for local demands.

Telesurgery was first conceptualized in the 1980s to provide treatment in battlefields and in space. The bandwidth limitations at that time prevented the advancement of the technology. However, that is no longer the problem, making the time ripe for the advancement of telesurgery. The technology can allow surgical expertise to reach a wider area, and allow for life-saving care in remote locations that are at great distances from facilities relevant to a particular patient.

The approval of SSI Mantra by CDSCO is a significant milestone in the field of surgical robotics. It not only marks the advent of telesurgery in India but also paves the way for a more accessible and democratized healthcare system. The system's versatility across multiple specialties and its potential to reach remote areas are promising indicators of a transformative future for healthcare in India and the world. This development is a testament to the vision of transforming surgical practices, enhancing access, and driving the adoption of robotic surgery. The innovation is a game-changer, especially for India, where much of the population lives in smaller towns and rural areas. By enabling remote surgical intervention, we are reshaping the future of healthcare.