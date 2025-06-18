Imagine being able to send a secret message through the air, and knowing for sure that no one else can hear it—not even the best spies in the world. That's exactly what a group of Indian scientists just did.

In a first-of-its-kind experiment, researchers from IIT Delhi and DRDO (India's Defence Research and Development Organisation) sent ultra-secure information through the air using tiny particles of light. And here's the cool part: these particles were connected in a way that even the scientists say feels a little like magic.

The breakthrough was made using something called quantum entanglement—a very strange rule from the world of quantum physics, where things behave in ways that don't seem possible in everyday life.

Imagine holding two invisible balloons. One is in your hand, and one is far away with your friend. If you gently tap your balloon, the one with your friend instantly wiggles too—no matter how far apart they are. That's how these tiny light particles behave when they are "entangled." They stay connected, even if you separate them by a long distance.

Now, scientists have figured out how to use that connection to send messages that no one else can crack.

Why this is a big deal

In this experiment, the team sent these light-based secret signals over 1 kilometer, without any wires, from one part of the IIT Delhi campus to another. And not only did the message go through safely, but it also had a built-in security alarm. If anyone tried to peek at it, the signal would instantly change, and the scientists would know someone was eavesdropping.

That means the message can never be secretly copied or hacked—something even the world's smartest hackers can't beat.

Real-world use cases

This type of super-secure communication could help in:

Military missions where safety and secrecy are critical Banks and financial institutions needing private data exchange Space communications, where wires can't reach Rescue missions and more.

And here's another benefit: this method doesn't need any cables or underground wires. It can work through open air, even in tough places like mountains, deserts, or busy cities where laying wires is hard.

The discovery was made under a special DRDO project led by Professor Bhaskar Kanseri's team at IIT Delhi. It's part of India's mission to build futuristic technologies through Defence-Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence—where top scientists from different fields work together.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, called the project a "game-changer", saying India has now entered a "new quantum era" of secure communication. Top leaders from DRDO and IIT Delhi also congratulated the team.

This may sound like science fiction, but it's real—and it's only the beginning. India is now among a small group of nations working to build quantum communication networks, which could soon stretch across cities, countries, and even space.