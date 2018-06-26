India’s first ever tribal queen contest organised in Bhubaneshwar

In a unique initiative, Bhubaneswar hosted the first-of-its-kind contest in the country, 'Adi Rani' 2018, 'Kalinga Tribal Queen Contest' where 20 tribal girls walked on the ramp to showcase their culture and tradition.

The event, organised at Utkal Mandap on Sunday evening, was supported by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Department and the Tourism Department of Odisha.

The contest saw participants from different parts of the country represent their tribe in the final round. "Today, we have created history. We have conducted a national level programme highlighting tribal cultures of our country. A 'rani' or a 'queen' is not only about beauty. Usually, when we talk about tribes, we represent them through their dance or art form. Through this contest, we have tried to give them their individual identity," said Dr Chidatmika Khatua, Chief Secretary General of the award committee.

Besides the crowning of the winners, special awards were also given in seven different categories – tribal attire, photogenic face, best skin, best personality, the best presentation of ornaments, the best presentation of own culture and best in talent.