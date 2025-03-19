India's farm and processed food goods, alcoholic drinks make a splash at IFE London 2025

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is showcasing India's agricultural offerings, processed foods and alcoholic beverage products at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) that kicked off in London on Tuesday.

A delegation of 16 leading Indian exporters from Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, among other states represented by 27 participants are showcasing a wide array of premium products at the India Pavilion, providing a platform for business opportunities to the UK market.

India's pavilion features a diverse selection of homegrown value-added products, including a variety of agricultural produce, processed foods and beverages.

The Deputy High Commissioner of India in the UK, Sujit Ghosh and First Secretary (Trade, Tourism and OCI) Rakesh Dahiya, along with officials from APEDA inaugurated the India Pavilion. APEDA's presence at the IFE London 2025 underlines India's commitment to promoting its agricultural offerings on the global stage.

Notable highlights of the exhibition include fresh fruits like mangoes, pomegranates and guavas, a premium range of processed foods as well as a fine collection of Indian liquor brands such as Rampur, Sula, Godawan, Old Monk Coffee Rum, Jamun Gin and Jaisalmer among others.

Visitors can explore an extensive showcase of offerings such as Basmati rice, Honey, Namkeen, Peanut Butter, Makhana, Sauces, Millets, Soya Chaap, Baby Corn, Masala Soda, dried Petha, Ready-to-Cook (RTC) dishes like Rajma Rice, Samosas, Dal Rice, Sarson Ka Saag, Chana Rice and Coconuts.

A special emphasis is placed on promoting organic products, millets and Indian fruits like mangoes and pomegranates. Sampling sessions are being organized, giving attendees the opportunity to experience authentic Indian flavours with offerings like vegetarian and non-vegetarian Basmati Rice Biryani and Millet Khichdi.

As part of its strategic efforts to further enhance the global footprint of Indian agricultural exports, India's participation in IFE London 2025 serves as a platform for Indian exporters to connect with potential buyers, explore new business collaborations and promote the diverse offerings of India's agricultural and processed food sectors globally.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is a Statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Its mission is to develop, facilitate and promote the exports of agricultural and processed food products from India and to enhance the nation's footprint in the global food and beverage industry.

(With inputs from IANS)