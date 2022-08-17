In the last 24 hours, India logged 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, a significant decline against the 15,040 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The active caseload also declined to 1,05,058, accounting for 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,220 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,54,064. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate came down to 2.49 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.38 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,64,038 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.10 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 208.57 crore, achieved via 2,77,24,081 sessions

Over 3.98 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.