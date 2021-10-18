With the administration of 12,05,162 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.79 Cr (97,79,47,783) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, Oct 18.. This has been achieved through 96,88,300 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,75,864 2nd Dose 90,77,901 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,61,949 2nd Dose 1,55,20,467 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39,31,57,500 2nd Dose 11,07,36,109 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,77,59,306 2nd Dose 8,60,28,053 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,57,36,587 2nd Dose 6,11,94,047 Total 97,79,47,783

The recovery of19,582 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,39,331.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 113 consecutive days now and 13,596 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in 230 days now.

The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at1,89,694, which is lowest in 221days.Active cases presently constitute 0.56% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,89,493 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.19 Cr (59,19,24,874) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.37% remains less than 3% for the last 115 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.37%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 49 days and below 5% for 132 consecutive days now.