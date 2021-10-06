India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 92 Cr doses

With the administration of 59,48,360 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 92Cr(92,17,65,405) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, Wednesday, Oct 6. This has been achieved through 89,35,354 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,74,287 2nd Dose 89,58,559 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,56,341 2nd Dose 1,51,75,327 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 37,28,82,633 2nd Dose 9,25,66,106 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,26,25,090 2nd Dose 7,99,44,079 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,30,08,128 2nd Dose 5,78,74,855 Total 92,17,65,405

The recovery of 24,770patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,31,75,656. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.94%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 101 consecutive days now and 18,833 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,46,687, which is the lowest in 203 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.73% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,09,825 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.68 Cr (57,68,03,867) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.68% remains less than 3% for the last 103 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.34%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 37 days and below 5% for 120 consecutive days now.