India's gastronomic landscape is experiencing a renaissance, with seven pioneering restaurants earning coveted spots on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 extended list (51-100). This achievement underscores a transformative era in Indian dining—one that harmoniously blends tradition with innovation, elevating the nation's diverse culinary heritage to global acclaim.

As the culinary world anticipates the official Top 50 announcement on March 26 in Seoul, the inclusion of these establishments highlights the depth and dynamism of India's fine dining scene. From hyper-local foraging to avant-garde fusion, these restaurants are not merely serving meals; they are crafting narratives, challenging conventions, and redefining India's position on the global culinary map.

Introducing the Indian Restaurants That Made the Cut

Naar (Kasauli)

In a remarkable feat, Naar has not only spotlighted the quaint hill town of Kasauli but has also secured its place on this prestigious list within its inaugural year. Founded by Chef Prateek Sadhu, Naar is an intimate 16-seater establishment that draws profound inspiration from the Himalayan terrain. The restaurant's ethos revolves around the use of fire, fermentation, and foraged ingredients, culminating in a tasting menu that evolves with the seasons.

Farmlore (Bangalore)

Farmlore, founded by Kaushik Raju and helmed by Chef Johnson Ebenezer (Chef JE), embodies a philosophy of sustainability and terroir. Situated on a working farm, the restaurant offers a menu that is intrinsically tied to the land, with dishes crafted from ingredients cultivated on-site. Farmlore presents a dining experience that is both immersive and reflective of nature's rhythms.

Americano (Mumbai)

Americano, the brainchild of Chef Alex Sanchez, has swiftly become Mumbai's sanctuary for ingredient-centric cuisine. The restaurant's philosophy emphasizes clarity and precision, with a menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and meticulously curated small plates.

Inja (New Delhi)

At Inja, the culinary traditions of India and Japan converge in a concept envisioned by Panchali Mahendra of Atelier Hospitality and Chef Adwait Anantwar. The restaurant marries the intricate techniques of Japanese cuisine with the robust flavors of Indian gastronomy, offering diners an experience that is both daring and harmonious.

The Table (Mumbai)

Founded by Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf, The Table continues to set benchmarks in contemporary, ingredient-driven cuisine. As a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement in India, the restaurant seamlessly integrates global techniques with locally sourced produce.

Dum Pukht (New Delhi)

A stalwart in India's fine-dining scene, Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya has been preserving the culinary traditions of the Awadhi nawabs for over three decades. The restaurant specializes in the ancient art of slow-cooking in sealed pots, known as 'dum'.

The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai)

Founded by Sameer Seth (CEO) and Yash Bhanage (COO), with the late Chef Floyd Cardoz as a culinary director and mentor, The Bombay Canteen is renowned for its innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine. The restaurant reimagines regional dishes using seasonal ingredients, offering a menu that is both nostalgic and inventive.

India's Culinary Renaissance: A Prelude to Greater Heights

The inclusion of these seven Indian restaurants on the extended list signifies a pivotal moment for the nation's culinary industry. Indian cuisine is transcending traditional boundaries, evolving through innovation, and garnering well-deserved recognition on Asia's most esteemed dining platforms.

As the full Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list awaits unveiling on March 26, anticipation builds—will an Indian establishment ascend into the Top 50. Regardless of the outcome, one truth stands clear: India's culinary scene is not merely emerging; it has firmly established itself on the global stage.

And this is just the beginning.