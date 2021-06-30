India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 33 crore as of Tuesday. A total of 33,28,54,527 vaccine doses have been administered through 44,33,853 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am Wednesday, June 30 and 36,51,983 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,08,162 2nd Dose 72,43,081 FLWs 1st Dose 1,74,84,539 2nd Dose 94,80,633 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 9,00,61,716 2nd Dose 20,87,331 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8,82,70,464 2nd Dose 1,59,11,279 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,79,88,719 2nd Dose 2,41,18,603 Total 33,28,54,527

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 45,951 new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since three continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 5,37,064 today.

A net decline of 15,595 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.77% of the country's total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 48 consecutive days now. 60,729 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than 14,000 (14,778) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,94,27,330 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 60,729 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.92%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,60,757 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 41.01 crore (41,01,00,044) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.69% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.34% today. It has remained less than 5% for 23 consecutive days now.