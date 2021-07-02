India on Friday became the third country, after the US and Brazil, to cross four lakh deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic. There were 853 deaths reported in past 24 hours.

According to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday, there were 46,617 fresh cases during the same period.

With six lakh deaths US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh due to the coronavirus. The first death due to Covid-19 in the country was reported last year in March. On May 23, 2021, the country witnessed highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours.

On June 30, India recorded 817 fatalities due to the coronavirus, lowest since April 10. Friday is the 14th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark. The total caseload rose to 3,04,58,251 after India crossed the three crore mark on June 25.

India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days. It is also the 24th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,09,637 active cases presently and has witnessed 4,00,312 deaths so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 59,384 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,95,48,302 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 34,00,76,232 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 42,64,123 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,42,51,520 samples have been tested up to July 1 for Covid-19. Of these 18,80,026 samples were tested on Thursday.

Global caseload

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 182.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.95 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 182,582,291 and 3,954,621, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,678,270 and 605,012, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,411,634 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,622,304), France (5,839,929), Russia (5,472,722), Turkey (5,430,940), the UK (4,844,872), Argentina (4,491,551), Colombia (4,269,297), Italy (4,260,788), Spain (3,821,305), Germany (3,736,959) and Iran (3,218,860), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 520,095 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (399,459), Mexico (233,248), Peru (192,687), Russia (133,633), the UK (128,426), Italy (127,587), France (111,273) and Colombia (107,137).

(With inputs from IANS)