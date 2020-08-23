The novel coronavirus cases in India past the 30-lakh mark on Sunday, August 23, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, as the country reported 69,239 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

According to the health ministry data, a single-day spike of 69,239 infections and 912 deaths, while the total number of recoveries surged to over 22.80 lakh.

A total of 912 people in India have succumbed to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll in India to 56,706.

The coronavirus case tally in the country includes 7,07,668 active cases, according to the health ministry report.

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 23 mn

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,130,345 and the fatalities rose to 803,397, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,666,121 and 176,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,582,362 infections and 114,250 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,975,701), and is followed by Russia (949,531), South Africa (607,045), Peru (576,067), Mexico (556,216), Colombia (522,138), Chile (395,708), Spain (386,054), Iran (356,792), Argentina (336,802), the UK (326,559), Saudi Arabia (306,370), Bangladesh (292,625), Pakistan (292,174), France (275,562), Italy (258,136), Turkey (257,032), Germany (233,861), Iraq (201,050), Philippines (187,249), Indonesia (151,498), Canada (126,560), Qatar (116,765), Bolivia (107,435), Ecuador (107,089), Ukraine (105,337), Kazakhstan (104,313) and Israel (101,933), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (60,254), India (55,794), UK (41,509), Italy (35,430), France (30,517), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,245), Iran (20,502), Russia (16,268), Colombia (16,568), South Africa (12,987) and Chile (10,792).

(With agency inputs)