India's coal production increased by 10.15% in May, reaching 83.91 million tonnes. Coal India Limited (CIL) contributed significantly to this growth, producing 64.40 MT of coal.

Coal dispatches for May reached 90.84 MT, up by 10.35% from the previous year. The growth in coal production and dispatch is due to government measures and the coal industry's efforts.

India's coal production has seen a significant increase, with a growth of 10.15% in May, according to the Ministry of Coal. The production reached 83.91 million tonnes (MT), a substantial rise from the previous year's 76.18 MT during the same period. This growth is a testament to the country's efforts to boost its coal production to meet the increasing energy demands.

The primary contributor to this growth was Coal India Limited (CIL), which achieved a coal production of 64.40 MT in May. This marked a growth of 7.46% compared to the same period last year when it was 59.93 MT. CIL's contribution is significant as it is one of the largest coal-producing companies in India, and its increased output plays a crucial role in meeting the country's energy needs.

representational

In addition to CIL, coal production by captive and other entities also saw a substantial increase. In May 2024, these entities produced 13.78 MT of coal, reflecting a growth of 32.76% from the previous year, which was 10.38 MT. This growth indicates the increasing role of other entities in contributing to India's coal production.

The overall coal dispatches for May reached 90.84 MT, up by 10.35% compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 82.32 MT. During the month, CIL dispatched 69.08 MT of coal, a growth of 8.50%. This increase in coal dispatches is crucial in ensuring a steady supply of coal to power plants and other industries.

The Ministry of Coal also highlighted that coal dispatch by captive and other entities in May was recorded at 16 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 29.33% from the previous year, which was 12.37 MT. This increase in coal dispatch by other entities further underscores their growing role in the coal industry.

IANS

The ministry reassured that the coal stocks at thermal power plants are sufficient to meet the requirement of 19 days amid the extremely high demand for power in the scorching heat. India's power demand hit a new high at 250 GW last week. The ministry said it is ready to ensure adequate availability of coal at thermal power plants during the monsoon season.

This growth in coal production and dispatch is a result of various measures taken by the government and the coal industry. These include increasing coal production, ensuring smooth and adequate logistical arrangements for coal supply, and encouraging more investors in commercial coal mine auctions. These efforts aim to maintain an efficient supply chain and meet the high power demand, especially during the summer season.

Historically, India has been heavily dependent on coal for its energy needs. Despite the global shift towards renewable energy sources, coal remains a significant part of India's energy mix. The recent increase in coal production and dispatch is a continuation of this trend. However, it also highlights the need for India to continue its efforts in diversifying its energy sources and increasing its reliance on renewable energy.

In conclusion, the growth in India's coal production and dispatch in May is a positive development for the country's energy sector. It not only ensures a steady supply of coal to meet the high power demand but also contributes to the country's economic growth. However, it also underscores the need for India to continue its efforts in diversifying its energy sources and increasing its reliance on renewable energy, to ensure a sustainable and balanced energy future.