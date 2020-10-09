Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday that the fresh investment by Amazon in India will not only create more job opportunities for the local youth, but also enable the MSMEs to sell their 'Made-in-Karnataka' products all over India and the world.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating an Amazon fulfilment centre here, Yediyurappa said that e-commerce companies like Amazon have complemented the government's efforts in not only meeting the needs of the customers by safely delivering essentials at their doorsteps, but also MSMEs which moved online to grow and expand their businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon's relationship with Karnataka

Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon, said the company has committed for a long-term association with Karnataka.

"We are happy to expand our existing infrastructure to support small businesses and have a significant multiplier impact on the local economy. The expanded fulfillment network will create thousands of work opportunities and further boost ancillary businesses in the state," he said.

The expansion in Karnataka is a part of the company's plans announced in July to add 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites in the country.

Amazon India announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in Karnataka with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment centre - the largest in the country.

With a storage capacity of more than 1.2 million cubic feet, the new centre is specialised to store and process customer orders from large appliances and furniture category.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon will now offer storage capacity of more than 4 million cubic feet across four fulfilment centres (FCs) to its close to 35,000 sellers in Karnataka.

(With inputs from IANS)