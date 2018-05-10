India's first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete Bharat Kandare (5-3 MMA) will be seeking redemption as he takes on his second opponent in his nascent career with premium mixed martial arts promotion.

"Daring" Kandare will look to score his first win inside the Octagon at UFC 227, scheduled for August 5 in Los Angeles, when he faces China's "Beast Master" Wuliji Buren (10-5 MMA).

The upcoming bout will make for a thrilling match-up as both athletes will be seeking their first UFC wins.

Notably, Mumbai-based Kandare, fighting out of Superhuman Gym, had suffered a defeat to Song Yadong of China on his debut at the UFC Fight Night Shanghai in November 2017.

Kandare's maiden bout was over in just four minutes and 16 seconds as the Indian MMA fighter tapped out to a front choke from his Chinese opponent, who was slotted into the card as a late replacement.

19yrs old!!! Yadong Song finishes Bharat Khandare at #UFCShanghai!! pic.twitter.com/R48vC4o61F — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 25, 2017

TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt to headline UFC 227

UFC 227 is headlined with a bantamweight title fight between current champion, TJ Dillashaw (16-3, fighting out of Denver Colorado, USA) and former champion and number one-ranked contender Cody Garbrandt "No Love" (11-1, fighting out of Sacramento, California, USA).

UFC 227 and other UFC events can be seen live in India on Sony ESPN.

(With inputs from UFC's official statement)