Director Rajamouli is all set to work with superstar Mahesh Babu for an action-adventure. The film is likely to be a globe-trotting adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones. The film is likely to have its official launch on Mahesh Babu's birthday, August 9. The actor is currently busy with Trivikram's Guntur Kaaram, which is a commercial potboiler. Here are some interesting facts about the Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli adventure.

Though the storyline and other details are kept under wraps, there is a rumour that the film will be set in modern times. Mahesh Babu is expected to appear with a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences.

The Baahubali director shared an interesting update about the film at the recently held Toronto International Film Festival in the US. A report on Bollywood Hungama stated that the director called his film "a globetrotting action-adventure," which will see Mahesh Babu in a "one-of-its-kind role." He also added that the film draws inspiration from Indiana Jones but is set in a more contemporary and expansive backdrop. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project.

Touted to be an adventure drama set in the African jungle, the film will have its inspiration from Lord Hanuman's superhuman powers. There were reports that the team has approached Aamir Khan to play the antagonist, however, it looks like the actor has turned down the offer. Telugu producer Tollywood producer KL Narayana is bankrolling the project which is likely to hit the screens by mid-2025.