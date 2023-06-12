KGF star Yash is keeping his fans on their toes. The actor is yet to finalise his next project however multiple rumours from various directors across the nation have been popping up. The latest in the list is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The onscreen adaptation of the Hindu mythology drama is likely to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the role of Ram and Sita respectively. Yash was reportedly approached to play the role of Raavan. It is reported that the actor was keen to take up the project however he was advised not to play a negative role as it would hurt his fans' sentiments. The actor has reportedly turned down the offer. Before Yash, Hrithik Roshan was approached to play the antagonist but he too declined.

Now the big question is what is Yash's next project. Rumours were rife that the KGF actor was likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer. However, the project failed to take off. The director is currently busy with a Shivarajkumar directorial.

With epic dramas being the current trend, we hear that director Shankar is also jumping on the bandwagon. He is reportedly planning to make the onscreen adaptation of writer Su Venkatesan's Velpari. The story serialises the journey of the great tribal king Pari and his adventures. Shankar, who is known for his grandeur is reportedly planning to go on a large scale with a Rs.1,000 crore budget. He is likely to collaborate with two or three big producers including Karan Johar to bankroll the film. Reportedly, the director has approached Yash to play a lead role. The film will be shot in three parts and will be released in multiple languages.

Malayalam actor and director Geethu Mohandas' gangster saga is another project linked up with the actor. Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Karna and Prashanth Neel's KGF 3 are the other linked-up projects.