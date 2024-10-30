Indian youth are among the best in innovation and technology, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

He said this in reply to GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, who lauded India for being the fastest-growing developer population on the planet.

"When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!" PM Modi said, in a post on X.

Dohmke called India's rise as a global tech titan "inexorable".

In its recent 'Octoverse' report, the Microsoft Copilot-powered developer platform said there are over 17 million developers in India building on the platform -- representing an increase of 28 per cent in 2024.

The report noted that AI has moved beyond the hype of 2023 as Indian developers and organisations prioritise results over experimentation.

"India's developers have gone a leap further: they're increasingly using AI to build AI," Dohmke wrote on X.

"India is now the fastest-growing developer population on the planet," he added.

India is also the second largest developer community contributing to public generative AI projects on GitHub, just behind the US, with a 79 per cent increase from last year.

The country also saw a 95 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in contributions to these projects, placing itself third globally, after the US and Hong Kong.

Dohmke noted that India's booming developer community is using AI to build AI in record numbers, making it evermore likely that the next great multinational will come from India.

The company predicts that India will surpass the US to become the world's largest developer community by 2028.

It is also driving societal change through popular open-source projects like ERPNext. This project from India has the most contributions in GitHub's 'For Good First Issue', which connects contributors with projects addressing societal challenges and promoting sustainable development.

(With inputs from IANS)