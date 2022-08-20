Indian woman wrestler in 53kg category Antim made history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.

In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler 11-0, while in the quarterfinal scored a victory by 'fall' against a Japanese opponent. In the semifinal she easily defeated a Ukrainian grappler.

Two India grapplers lost their final bouts to settle for silver, while two others won bronze. With this achievement, the Indian junior women's team clinched the runners-up Trophy with 160 points. Japan took the top position with 230 points and USA was third with 124 points.

In Greco-Roman, all five Indian wrestlers disappointed. The bouts in the remaining five weight categories will be held later on Saturday.

The medal winners:

53 kg. Antim - Gold; 62kg. Sonam - Silver; 65kg. Priyanka - Silver; 57kg. Sito - Bronze; 72 kg -- Reetika - Bronze.