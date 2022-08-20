Is Aamir Khan Planning To Compensate Distributors For Laal Singh Chaddha Loss? Close
Indian woman wrestler in 53kg category Antim made history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.

In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler 11-0, while in the quarterfinal scored a victory by 'fall' against a Japanese opponent. In the semifinal she easily defeated a Ukrainian grappler.

India's Antim bags historic gold in Junior World Wrestling Championships

Two India grapplers lost their final bouts to settle for silver, while two others won bronze. With this achievement, the Indian junior women's team clinched the runners-up Trophy with 160 points. Japan took the top position with 230 points and USA was third with 124 points.

In Greco-Roman, all five Indian wrestlers disappointed. The bouts in the remaining five weight categories will be held later on Saturday.

Indian flag
Indian flagWikimedia commons

The medal winners:

53 kg. Antim - Gold; 62kg. Sonam - Silver; 65kg. Priyanka - Silver; 57kg. Sito - Bronze; 72 kg -- Reetika - Bronze.

