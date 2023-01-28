An Indian woman was stranded in a foreign country with no passport as robbers allegedly snatched all her belongings at Hilton Hotel, Madrid, one of the most prestigious hotels in the capital city of Spain.

The victim, identified as Jasmeet Kaur (49), a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was on a business trip to Madrid where the robbers assaulted her.

In a video message on social media, she has shared her plight and narrated the untoward incident.

She alleged, "No one is helping me out in this hour of distress. I have been running pillar to post with my complaints but the authorities are ignoring it. The Indian Embassy in Spain is sitting over my complaints for days. I have run out of cash. I don't know what to do now. Despite filing an FIR in the nearest police station in Madrid, no actions so far have been taken against the culprits. The robbers hit me, pushed me down and took away my bag inside the hotel's lobby area. The hotel authorities aren't helping me. I have stayed in this hotel in the past too but no such things ever happened to me. I have lost all my important belongings including my passport."

Kaur alleged that she raised the complaint to other Indian diplomats in Spain but no redressal has been made.

She said, "Women aren't safe anywhere in the world. I humbly request the Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jaishankar, Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and other authorities to please help me in this situation. I want to get back to my country India. Please help me out."

In her police complaint in Madrid, she has written that while she was inside hotel with a guest, the men snatched her belongings including the passport, and ran away.

(With inputs from IANS)