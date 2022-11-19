An unidentified Indian tourist got the shock of his life on a holiday in Pattaya, Bangkok when he went looking for what he considered, "just a good time." The tourist hired a stranger, believing her to be a woman, to go to his hotel room on Soi 8 in Banglamung, Chonburi.

When the two were inside the room, is when the tourist found out that the woman was in fact a transvestite who refused to return his cash worth Rs 1500 Baht back. If the disappointment due to the gender mix-up was not enough, the stranger allegedly stole the wrist watch too.

When the tourist reported his plight to the Pattaya police to press charges against the stranger, the officer, in turn, informed him that what he did with the stranger was in violation of Thai prostitution laws and may result in legal action against him.

At the mention of legal action, the Indian tourist reportedly began to shed tears and pled with the officer. However, the Pattaya Police decided to help the man out and searched the hotel room while trying to establish the whereabouts of the suspect. The police said that they would be able to identify the suspect soon as he forgot his ID card in the hotel room.

The incident is not a one-off case as several similar pickpocketing cases have come to light lately. As per an article in The Pattaya News, 16 such incidents have already been reported this year from the Pattaya region. While it is not yet confirmed whether the police will charge the man for breaking Thai laws on prostitution, but they certainly got harmless kick out of the whole episode.