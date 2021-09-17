A 14-year-old girl and a pioneering technology from India are two of the 15 finalists announced on Friday by the UK's Prince William for the first edition of the Earthshot Prize, and have a potential chance of winning 1 million pounds to support their innovative environmental solutions.

Vinisha Umashankar, the 14-year-old innovator and activist, who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart with the potential to improve air quality across India, and Takachar, a pioneering technology from India to create profitable products from agricultural waste and put a stop to the burning of crops, were among the three finalists in the 'Clean our Air' category.

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize is deemed as the most prestigious global environment prize in history. Like President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' 60 years ago, the Prize aims to unleash an unprecedented wave of innovation and leadership to tackle the challenges posed by climate change and the threats to our oceans, air, and land, a release from the British High Commission here said.

The Earthshot Prize has been developed by The Royal Foundation, which convened a diverse nominator coalition of more than 200 people and organisations around the world from every continent, a distinguished Expert Advisory Panel, and The Earthshot Prize Council comprising influential individuals committed to championing positive environmental action, it said.

Five of these 15 finalists would be awarded The Earthshot Prize and will win 1 million pounds in funding for the best solutions of the five Earthshot goals: 'Protect and Restore Nature', 'Clean our Air', 'Revive our Oceans', 'Build a Waste-free World', and 'Fix our Climate'.

The winners would be announced during an awards ceremony on October 17 from London's Alexandra Palace, the release added.

Prince William said: "Over half a century ago, President Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon. Inspired by this, The Earthshot Prize aims to mobilise collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and repair our planet. They will inspire all of us with their optimism in our ability to rise to the greatest challenges in human history."

