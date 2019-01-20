After an immensely successful tour of Australia, the Indian team have arrived in New Zealand for the ODI and T20I series. The team arrived in Auckland, to rapturous cheers and a loud welcome. Captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were the centre of attractions.

The first match of five-ODI series will be played in Napier on Wednesday, January 23. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the video of the team at the Auckland airport.

India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia and then followed it up with another convincing performance in the ODI series as they romped home to clinch the series 2-1.

MS Dhoni was the player of the series and this drew praise from the Indian captain, who said that no one as devoted to Indian cricket as the former skipper.

"I think firstly as a team we are very happy for Dhoni. That he is amongst the runs, because it is very important to get runs under your belt to get that rhythm and get that confidence back. Especially when you have not been playing so much international cricket," said the India captain at the post-match press conference.

"Many things happen on the outside. People say a lot of things but as an individual, we know that there is no one more committed to Indian cricket than Dhoni and people should let him have his space because he has contributed so much for the nation," he added.

The upcoming New Zealand tour is another chance for India to fix their batting woes as there are issues persisting with the middle order. Captain Kohli has said that he would prefer Dhoni to bat at number 5 but the seasoned campaigner believes the team situation dictates his position.

"Dhoni batted at number four in 2016 for a while. But after that he has been pretty happy playing at five and six for the team. We felt that number five was the ideal position for him. And if you saw him bat at Adelaide as well he was pretty comfortable in that position because that allows him to do a bit of both - get some game time as well as finish games off, attacking as and when required," Kohli said.