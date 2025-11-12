Indian equity indices closed on a positive note on Wednesday, continuing the gaining momentum for the third consecutive session this week amid persistent buying in the IT, pharma and auto sectors.

Sensex ended the session at 84,466.51, up 595.19 points or 0.71 per cent. The 30-share index started the session with a huge gap-up at 84,238.86 against last session's closing of 83,871.32. The index continued the early momentum to hit the intra-day high at 84,652,01 amid heavy buying in IT and auto heavyweights.

Nifty closed at 25,875.80, up 180.85 points or 0.70 per cent.

"Global equities rallied on renewed risk appetite, driven by optimism over the anticipated resolution of the U.S. government shutdown and growing expectations of early Fed cuts amid signs of a cooling U.S labour market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Emerging markets outperformed, reflecting the improvement in global sentiment.

Supportive domestic macro fundamentals — including easing CPI and WPI inflation, a strong GDP outlook, and healthy H2 FY26 earnings expectations — continue to underpin positive market momentum, he added.

TCS, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Sun Pharma were among the gainers from the Sensex basket. Tata Steel, Tata Motors PV and Tata Motors CV settled in negative territory.

The majority of sectoral indices continued their gaining momentum amid value buying. Nifty IT rose 738 points or 2.04 per cent, Nifty Auto increased 336 points or 1.24 per cent, Nifty Bank jumped 136 points or 0.23 per cent, and Nifty Fin Services closed 82 points or 0.12 per cent higher.

The broader market followed suit as well. Nifty smallcap 100 rose 149 points or 0.82 per cent, Nifty midcap 100 increased 475 points or 0.79 per cent, and Nifty 100 ended the session 160 points or 0.61 per cent higher.

Rupee traded down by Rs 0.06 at 88.62 in a muted session, remaining confined within a narrow range as traders awaited key economic cues.

The dollar index stayed largely sideways near $99.60, showing limited directional movement. Market participants are now eyeing this week's U.S. CPI data, which is expected to provide fresh triggers for the dollar's trajectory and, in turn, influence rupee movements, said analysts.

For now, the rupee is likely to remain range-bound, with an expected trading band between 88.40–88.85, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)