India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has acquired the country's first green propulsion system, the iBooster. Developed by Mumbai-based deep-tech startup Manastu Space Technologies, the iBooster system is a revolutionary innovation designed specifically for satellites weighing between 100 and 500 kg. The iBooster system is a game-changer in the field of space technology, facilitating critical operations such as orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting.

The system's proprietary hydrogen peroxide-based fuel ensures enhanced performance, safety, and sustainability compared to conventional toxic fuels and other exorbitantly expensive alternate fuels. This achievement is the result of four years of extensive research and development, supported by DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF). It is a testament to the growing role of Indian startups in advancing national defense and space capabilities.

The iBooster system is a culmination of proprietary innovations, including a hydrogen peroxide-based fuel that is safer and eco-friendly, an optimised thruster design for efficiency and precision, and a high-temperature catalyst, ensuring seamless ignition and endurance in space. The DRDO has lauded Manastu Space's achievement, stating, Manastu Space's achievement demonstrates the transformative potential of Indian startups in deep tech. Their innovation supports DRDO's mission to enhance India's defense and satellite capabilities.

Tushar Jadhav, Co-founder of Manastu Space, expressed his pride in delivering this technology to DRDO. He said, Delivering this technology to DRDO is a proud milestone for us. It reflects our commitment to creating greener, safer, and highly efficient solutions for space exploration. This collaboration highlights the strength of innovation and collaboration in advancing India's aerospace capabilities.

Manastu Space is not resting on its laurels. The company is preparing for a groundbreaking space test aboard an upcoming PSLV mission by ISRO, demonstrating the system's capabilities on a global stage. This mission underlines India's leadership in developing sustainable space technologies. Founded in 2017 by Tushar Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar, Manastu Space Technologies is a pioneer in sustainable space innovation.

Specialising in propulsion systems and satellite technology, the company addresses critical challenges in space safety and sustainability. Through cost-effective, high-performance solutions, Manastu Space is driving India's emergence as a global leader in aerospace innovation. This development is reminiscent of the historical event when the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched the Mars Rover, Perseverance, in 2020. The rover was powered by a Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (MMRTG), a type of green propulsion system. The MMRTG converts heat from the natural radioactive decay of plutonium-238 into electricity. This event marked a significant step towards sustainable space exploration, similar to the current achievement by Manastu Space Technologies.