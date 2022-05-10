Indian Santoor Maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma no more; India mourns loss of legend [details]

Indian Santoor Maestro and legendary music composer Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was aged 84. As per reports, the legendary maestro had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last six months and passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

It was Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma who revived the santoor, a little known instrument from J&K, to a national fame. He gave the instrument a classical status. His notable works as a part of Shiv-Hari duo include music compositions for films such as "Silsila", "Lamhe" and "Chandni".

India mourns loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the legend and siad, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

"Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences," WB CM Mamata Bannerjee wrote.

Similarly, many others have expressed their grief over the passing of the music legend.