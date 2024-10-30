Indian Railways will operate 7,000 additional special train trips to facilitate passengers travelling during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja. The number of special trains operating on Wednesday was 164, according to Railway officials.

This measure aims to ensure that travellers reach their destinations on time amid a high demand for tickets. The festive season in India is underway, and with Diwali and Chhath Puja just around the corner, the country is witnessing a massive passenger rush as people try to reach their native places from around the country.

These two significant festivals celebrated over a span of two weeks, bring joy to millions, but also pose a significant challenge to the transportation sector.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity, Railway Board stated that a substantial number of trains were already running.

"Whenever we observe significant congestion or an increase in demand on any route, we arrange special trains accordingly. Indian Railways has announced over 7,000 additional special train trips, operating from all major stations," Kumar informed IANS.

"We are operating these special trains from locations with high demand, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Surat," he added.

Kumar also urged passengers to take advantage of these additional services and exercise caution while boarding and alighting the trains, asking them to cooperate with Railway officials for a smoother experience.

To further assist travellers, Indian Railways has expanded facilities at key stations and recruited additional rail security personnel and State Rail Police officers to manage the increased passenger flow.

"Our aim is to reduce any inconvenience in boarding and alighting and to maintain orderly queues, ensuring passengers a safe journey to their destinations," Kumar said.

Of the 7,000 special train trips announced, Kumar noted that numerous AC and sleeper coaches have been reserved, while clone trains, which follow just after the special trains, include all three classes.

"These trains are intended particularly for workers, labourers, and those making last-minute travel plans," he explained.

Wishing everyone a pleasant journey this Diwali, Kumar also reminded passengers that carrying flammable materials such as firecrackers or gas cylinders on trains is both illegal and dangerous, posing risks to them and fellow passengers.

(With inputs from IANS)