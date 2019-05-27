The Indian Railway authorities have issued an alert of a potential terror attack on Monday, May 27, at Pathankot district of Punjab.

The railways have issued the alert following information on a possible attack by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. Pathankot shares border with Pakistan, which was officially declared as District of Punjab on July 27, 2011.

This alert comes just a day after the security was beefed up in coastline of Kerala after intel on 15 IS terrorists trying to cross to Lakshadeep and Minicoy Islands via sea in a 'white boat'.