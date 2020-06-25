Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains, including scheduled and express trains as well as suburban rail services across India till August 12. The special trains, including Rajdhani and 200 special mail and express train services, won't be affected by this and continue to operate, the railway board announced on Thursday.

Customers who booked tickets for passenger train services between July 1 and August 12 will be eligible for a full refund.

How to apply for a refund?

In order to apply for a refund, customers must follow these guidelines.

Tickets booked from the railway counter can apply for refunds within six months from the date of the journey. Customers must raise a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) at the station within the next 60 days with the chief claim officer and chief commercial manager refund's office. Once verified, the refund will be processed.

In the case of online bookings, the money will be refunded to the source account from where they made the payment.

PRS counter tickets can be canceled from the official website of IRCTC.

"For PRS counter tickets, the application for the claiming refund of the balance amount of cancellation charge should be addressed to the offices of chief claim officers or chief commercial manager or refund (CCM-Refund) of concerned zonal railway headquarters through post in the prescribed format within six months of scheduled date of journey," the ministry said.