Indian pharma and healthcare sector witnessed $3.5 billion deals in Q3 2025: Report

The pharma and healthcare sector in India witnessed robust deal momentum valued at $3.5 billion in Q3 2025, according to a report on Tuesday.

Grant Thornton Bharat's Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker report showed that the sector recorded a total of 72 transactions, up 28 per cent in volumes and 166 per cent in value quarter on quarter.

This included three IPOs worth $ 428 million and one QIP worth $88 million, the report said.

Excluding public market activity, private deals accounted for $ 3 billion across 68 transactions, marking a sharp rebound in investor appetite.

The report noted that the surge was driven by seven high value deals worth $ 2.6 billion, reflecting renewed investor confidence in scale and consolidation plays across pharma, biotech, and hospital segments.

"Q3 marked a resurgence in deal activity, driven by a healthy mix of scale, capability, and innovation-led investments," said Bhanu Prakash Kalmath S J, Partner and Healthcare Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"The momentum in pharma and biotech, supported by strategic consolidations, signals growing confidence in India's life sciences potential," he added.

Further, the report showed that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity surged in Q3, recording 36 deals worth $ 2.5 billion. This marked a 57 per cent rise in volumes and a remarkable 12.2x jump in value over the previous quarter.

Private Equity in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector witnessed 32 deals worth $ 425 million in Q3 2025. It reflected a 3 per cent decline in volumes and a 27 per cent drop in values compared with the previous quarter.

Hospitals saw 19 deals worth $264 million. Multi-specialty consolidation gained pace in western India and NCR, while single-specialty formats like dialysis, IVF, oncology, and women and childcare drove volumes, the report said.

"The continued investor interest in hospitals, single-specialty formats, and wellness platforms highlights the sector's evolution toward clinical excellence, wider reach, specialisation, and technology-led consumer-centric care. Despite global uncertainties, the sustained flow of capital reflects the long-term resilience and structural growth of India's healthcare ecosystem," Bhanu Prakash said.

(With inputs from IANS)

