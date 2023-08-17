A critical advisory has been issued to passport holders in India, urging them to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the integrity of their passports. This cautionary note comes in response to a common yet prohibited practice that certain travel agents, and even other entities, have been engaging in. The gravity of this situation warrants immediate attention from passport holders to prevent any undesirable consequences.

In a concerning revelation, it has come to light that the sanctity of Indian passports is being undermined by unscrupulous travel agents who view them as advertising space. This practice involves affixing agency or company stickers onto the passport cover, a flagrant disregard for both ethical conduct and official government guidelines. As a response to this growing concern, all passport holders are earnestly implored to take an active stance in safeguarding their passports from defacement by any entity or individual.

"It has been observed on multiple occasions that the Indian passports have been used as an advertising platform by many unscrupulous travel agents, defacing the cover of the passport by pasting their agency/company's stickers. This is also in contravention of Government of India guidelines in this regard," Regional Passport Office, Pune, said in an advisory.

"All passport holders are therefore requested to ensure that their passports are not defaced by the travel agents or any other person or establishment at any time," the embassy added.

Besides, similar advisories have been issued by other embassies, such as Consulate General of India in Dubai in April last year. According to Embassy of India Ashgabat, Turkmenistan official website, "outer cover of the Indian passport carries the National Emblem with the Ashoka Chakra. Pasting stickers on it with high quality adhesive masks the Emblem and amounts to disrespecting the National Symbols, which is considered an offence."