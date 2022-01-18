COVID-19 pandemic has halted international travel plans to a large extent, with people having to either cancel or postpone their annual holiday for two years in a row. But as things seem, countries are now opening up their borders, keeping in mind the necessary COVID precautions. As long as you're fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID before travel, many countries are willing to accept tourists. If you're considering taking that long-overdue vacation, Indian passport holders can consider these countries that offer visa-free travels.

The Indian passport has improved its power ranking in 2022, climbing seven positions to rank 83 as compared to 90 last year. Henley Passport Index, which ranks world's passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, has revealed that Indian passport holders can now visit 59 countries without a prior visa.

As per the index, Japan and Singapore rank highest with visa-free access to 192 destinations, which is followed by Germany and South Korea (190 destinations). Afghani passport sits at the bottom of the index.

Note: The index doesn't take temporary restrictions into account.

Visa-free access to Indian passport holders

Oceania

Cook Islands Fiji Micronesia Niue Vanuatu

Middle East

Oman Qatar

Europe

Albania Serbia

Caribbean

Barbados British Virgin Islands Dominica Grenada Haiti Jamaica Montserrat St. Kitts and Nevis St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago

Asia

Bhutan Indonesia Macao (SAR China) Nepal

Americas

El Salvador

Africa

Mauritius Senegal Tunisia

Visa-on-arrival countries

Oceania

Marshall Islands Palau Islands Samoa Tuvalu

Middle East

Iran Jordan

Caribbean

St. Lucia

Asia

Cambodia Laos Maldives Myanmar Sri Lanka Thailand Timor-Leste

Americas

Bolivia

Africa