COVID-19 pandemic has halted international travel plans to a large extent, with people having to either cancel or postpone their annual holiday for two years in a row. But as things seem, countries are now opening up their borders, keeping in mind the necessary COVID precautions. As long as you're fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID before travel, many countries are willing to accept tourists. If you're considering taking that long-overdue vacation, Indian passport holders can consider these countries that offer visa-free travels.
The Indian passport has improved its power ranking in 2022, climbing seven positions to rank 83 as compared to 90 last year. Henley Passport Index, which ranks world's passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, has revealed that Indian passport holders can now visit 59 countries without a prior visa.
As per the index, Japan and Singapore rank highest with visa-free access to 192 destinations, which is followed by Germany and South Korea (190 destinations). Afghani passport sits at the bottom of the index.
Note: The index doesn't take temporary restrictions into account.
Visa-free access to Indian passport holders
Oceania
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- Micronesia
- Niue
- Vanuatu
Middle East
- Oman
- Qatar
Europe
- Albania
- Serbia
Caribbean
- Barbados
- British Virgin Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Montserrat
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago
Asia
- Bhutan
- Indonesia
- Macao (SAR China)
- Nepal
Americas
- El Salvador
Africa
- Mauritius
- Senegal
- Tunisia
Visa-on-arrival countries
Oceania
- Marshall Islands
- Palau Islands
- Samoa
- Tuvalu
Middle East
- Iran
- Jordan
Caribbean
- St. Lucia
Asia
- Cambodia
- Laos
- Maldives
- Myanmar
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
Americas
- Bolivia
Africa
- Botswana
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comores Islands
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Guinea-Bissau
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Mozambique
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe