Qatar issuing entry visas for Indians from July 12

COVID-19 pandemic has halted international travel plans to a large extent, with people having to either cancel or postpone their annual holiday for two years in a row. But as things seem, countries are now opening up their borders, keeping in mind the necessary COVID precautions. As long as you're fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID before travel, many countries are willing to accept tourists. If you're considering taking that long-overdue vacation, Indian passport holders can consider these countries that offer visa-free travels.

The Indian passport has improved its power ranking in 2022, climbing seven positions to rank 83 as compared to 90 last year. Henley Passport Index, which ranks world's passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, has revealed that Indian passport holders can now visit 59 countries without a prior visa.

Indian passport
Indian passport

As per the index, Japan and Singapore rank highest with visa-free access to 192 destinations, which is followed by Germany and South Korea (190 destinations). Afghani passport sits at the bottom of the index.

Note: The index doesn't take temporary restrictions into account.

Visa-free access to Indian passport holders

Oceania

  1. Cook Islands
  2. Fiji
  3. Micronesia
  4. Niue
  5. Vanuatu

Middle East

  1. Oman
  2. Qatar

Europe

  1. Albania
  2. Serbia

Caribbean

  1. Barbados
  2. British Virgin Islands
  3. Dominica
  4. Grenada
  5. Haiti
  6. Jamaica
  7. Montserrat
  8. St. Kitts and Nevis
  9. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  10. Trinidad and Tobago

Asia

  1. Bhutan
  2. Indonesia
  3. Macao (SAR China)
  4. Nepal

Americas

  1. El Salvador

Africa

  1. Mauritius
  2. Senegal
  3. Tunisia

Visa-on-arrival countries

Oceania

  1. Marshall Islands
  2. Palau Islands
  3. Samoa
  4. Tuvalu

Middle East

  1. Iran
  2. Jordan

Caribbean

  1. St. Lucia

Asia

  1. Cambodia
  2. Laos
  3. Maldives
  4. Myanmar
  5. Sri Lanka
  6. Thailand
  7. Timor-Leste

Americas

  1. Bolivia

Africa

  1. Botswana
  2. Cape Verde Islands
  3. Comores Islands
  4. Ethiopia
  5. Gabon
  6. Guinea-Bissau
  7. Madagascar
  8. Mauritania
  9. Mozambique
  10. Rwanda
  11. Seychelles
  12. Sierra Leone
  13. Somalia
  14. Tanzania
  15. Togo
  16. Uganda
  17. Zimbabwe
