The Indian and the Pakistan armies exchanged sweets and festive wishes on the eve of Diwali along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"On the occasion of Diwali, as a confidence-building measure, sweets were exchanged between Indian Army and Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar on November 6," Jammu and Kashmir-based White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

Both the armies exchanged greetings and pleasantries along with the sweets.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesman said General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Y K Joshi interacted with the troops deployed in zero degree temperatures in the rugged and mountainous locations of western Ladakh on the eve of the festival of lights.

Lt Gen Joshi conveyed his greetings to the troops and their families, the spokesman said. He said the GOC complimented the troops for their service to the nation in such remote and inhospitable terrain and weather conditions.