Black people and those of Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnicity have a significantly higher chance of dying from COVID-19 than white people, the British statistics office said on Thursday.

"Black males are 4.2 times more likely to die from a COVID-19-related death and Black females are 4.3 times more likely than White ethnicity males and females," the ONS said.

"People of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and Mixed ethnicities also had a statistically significant raised risk of death involving COVID-19 compared with those of White ethnicity."