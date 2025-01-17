Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya files nomination for Canadian PM's race

Chandra Arya, India-origin Member of Parliament for Nepean, has officially entered the race for Prime Minister of Canada after filing nomination and addressing the House in Kannada.

Arya, a native of Tumkur district in Karnataka, did his MBA from Dharwad before moving to Canada.

Earlier this week, he announced that he was running for the position of Prime Minister of Canada.

Recently Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to step down but assured to remain in the post till a new leader is selected.

"Our nation faces structural challenges that require tough solutions. We must make bold political decisions to secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren," he wrote on the social media platform X on January 13.

Arya, who is slamming Khalistan supporters for celebrating the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and condemning the defacing of Hindu temples in Canada, has already announced that he will run for the Liberal leadership with a campaign promising to make the country "a sovereign republic" with bold political decisions, not optional but a necessity now.

"I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations," Arya, who was described by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as a genuine advocate of India, wrote on X.

"We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary. If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so," his post read.

Admitting that the nation is facing a "perfect storm", Arya, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in August last year, said, "Many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues. The working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty."

Arya believes India is a significant and growing market for Canada's exports and investments, and it serves as a key source for fulfilling "our critical talent needs".

"Canada deserves leadership that isn't afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional -- they are necessary. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I'm stepping forward to take on this responsibility and lead Canada as its next Prime Minister," he has said.

(With inputs from IANS)