Omicron highly re-infectious than Delta variant, says Singapores Ministry of Health Close
Omicron highly re-infectious than Delta variant, says Singapore's Ministry of Health

On one hand, Indian CEOs are making headlines after becoming famous overnight, but some have been just unfortunate for striking the wrong chords and getting caught in action.

Last week, Vishal Garg, the CEO of a New York-based Mortgage firm called Better, chose an online call to fire around 15 per cent of his employees on a zoom call. To his bad luck, an employee recorded the video call and circulated a short clipping to call out the company in public. 

A screenshot from the viral video
Vishal Garg allegedly fired over 900 employees on a zoom callYouTube

Parts of the official video call that have gone viral since, show Garg on a virtual call saying, "Second time in my career I am doing this and I do not, do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time I hope to be stronger."

"We are laying off about 15 percent of the company for a number of reasons, market efficiency and performances and productivity," Garg can be heard telling his former resources adding, "If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is being terminated."

He then said employees could expect an email from HR detailing benefits and severance.

The video received severe criticism from netizens as they felt the company ironically could have done 'better' in giving away the unfortunate news and also, not doing it just before the holiday season. 

Another user questioned the CEO's apparently 'challenging decision' when the company had recently received funding of $750 million recently. 

Vishal Garg LinkedIn page
Twitter/Litquidity

Garg also drew criticism for continuing to flash a 'we are hiring' tag on his official Linkedin page when the news of firing 900 employees initially made its way. The tag has now disappeared from his Linkedin profile.

An article by Fortune magazine has also stated that the Better.com CEO and founder publicly accused hundreds of staffers he laid off on Wednesday of "stealing" from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive.

According to the Fortune report, Garg posted a series of messages seen by Fortune on an anonymous professional network days after he laid off more than 900 employees from his online mortgage company. 

On Yelp, the company is known as a direct lender dedicated to providing a fast, transparent digital mortgage experience and is financially backed by SoftBank, a Japanese multinational conglomerate.

However, this doesn't seem to be the only time where Garg seems to have gotten it all wrong. 

A story by The Daily Beast in August this year wrote about legal allegations made against the Better co-founder and CEO, quoting a former employee: "That's just his deal. Vishal is obsessed with power, and with perceptions of his own self in the world."