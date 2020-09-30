Harshvardhan Joshi is a 24 years old mountaineer. He graduated as an IT Engineer from Mumbai University. He is said to have opted mountaineering as a career owing to his passion to transform his sedentary life into an adventurous one.

Joshi has spent several years at the Himalayas, training for the expedition to Mount Everest. He has worked as a mountain guide at Ladakh's Stok Kangri (6153m), the highest trekkable peak in India. Joshi climbed Stok Kangri over 10 times until 2019. During 2018, he successfully conducted the rescue of a female solo Indian climber who was unable to keep up during the summit push at around 19,000 ft. He grabbed the headlines serving as a mountain guide for the Indian Air Force expedition wherein he had a near-death experience. After recovering from High Altitude Pulmonary Edema, Joshi was spotted skiing in Kashmir during winters. He has also served as an expedition member at Deo Tibba (6001m) Himachal Pradesh for an Indo-Swiss-British expedition to the mountain.

Harshvardhan's hobbies include backpacking, running, and swimming. He was recently spotted training for triathlon events around Mumbai. He is also all for sustainable energy. As per his views, at places where there is no electricity, people waste 12 hours every day being unproductive due to lack of access to necessities. Sustainable energy such as Solar energy can provide energy access to rural areas, which can further result in accessing more services. A remote school having a solar-powered projector can add to the quality education and lessen the difficulties faced by children. Working towards his belief, he has reportedly planned to commence a solar-powered expedition to Everest wherein he would promote awareness of renewable energy and distribute solar panels to remote off-grid communities along the way.

Harshvardhan takes a strong stand on renewable energy. He advocates for decentralized energy as the most sustainable way of providing electricity. It negates transmission and distribution rights and can be customized to the needs and wants of the user. He promotes shifting to clean, cheap and sustainable electricity and is often seen investing his efforts contributing towards it.