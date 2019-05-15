An Indian national died on board a flight from New Delhi to Milan, Italy, on Monday forcing Alitalia to make an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi. Kailash Chandra Saini, 52, from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunun district, had been residing in Italy for the past several years. He was accompanied by his son Heera Lal, 26.

The Indian embassy counsellor M Raja said that the body was taken to Mafraq Hospital after the flight made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi. All the formalities have been completed and the death certificate was issued on Tuesday. "The body will be repatriated by Wednesday morning," the official said.

MM Nasar Kanhangad, who is authorised by the embassy to work with the local authorities for repatriating the body, said Heera is waiting at the airport terminal. "It's painful to see the son waiting for his father's mortal remains. This is an unfortunate incident but all officials are working to see that the body is repatriated at the earliest," Kanhangad said, reports Khaleej Times.