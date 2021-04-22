Following a tragic road accident a month ago, Indian journalist Renu Agal, who had sustained serious injuries, passed away, Press Club of India announced late on Wednesday. Agal, who had a long stint with BBC as special correspondent for over 15 years, had sustained serious injuries in the road accident outside her home.

The news of Agal's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Journalists shared their memories about Agal and many netizens also remembered her from her days working for BBC Hindi. A lot of journalists, some of them who even knew Agal personally or had worked with the senior journalist, expressed shock and dismay upon the news of Agal's passing.

Journalists mourn Renu Agal's loss

Take a look at some of the reactions shared by journalists on Twitter: