COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, in fact, the new cases are spiking at record pace - worse than last year. Even with the vaccination drive underway, the COVID-19 appears to be still out of control. Many states have imposed strict restrictions mimicking lockdown to cut the chain of COVID spread. Bearing the brunt of the deadly virus are journalists, as hundreds of thousands of journo deaths have been reported amidst pandemic.

As for vaccinations, only people above the age of 45 are eligible for the jab and so far over 11 crore doses of vaccines have been administered. Frontline workers are given the vaccine regardless of their age group, but journalists are not eligible for the jab as yet, which has raised questions and concerns.

Even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the centre to treat journalists as frontline workers and vaccinate them on priority.

"Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They shud be treated as frontline workers and shud be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Press Association also urged the Centre to include journalists on a priority basis for COVID-19 vaccination given their role in fighting the pandemic.

"Like health professionals, security persons and many others, a number of journalists have also lost their lives on the line of duty. Like all other essential services, media houses also remained open during the whole calamity," an official statement issued by the Press Association said.

India reports 62 journalist deaths

Putting a number of the journalist deaths due to COVID-19, Switzerland-based media rights bodyPress Emblem Campaign (PEC) revealed that India has the fourth-highest journo deaths due to COVID-19. Of the 1,036 journalists who lost their lives due to COVID across 73 countries so far, India has witnessed 62 deaths.

"The most affected countries include Brazil (170 dead), Peru (138), Mexico (93), India (62), Italy (51), Bangladesh (47), USA (46), Ecuador (45), Colombia (40), United Kingdom (28), Dominican Republic (27), Pakistan (25), Turkey (22), Panama (16), Russia (15), Spain (15), Bolivia (14)," Blaise Lempen, secretary-general of PEC, said.

Some of the noted scribes India has lost due to the virus include, veteran journalists Kapil Datta of Hindustan Times, Padma Shree awardee Fatima Zakaria, Mumbai-based Sabaji Mohan Palkar and Uttar Pradesh's scribe Pramod Srivastava.