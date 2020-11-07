Hundreds of cheating cases are reported each year in India during exams and when the exam fever grips the country; some students resort to 'unfair means' or ways to cheat during exams. But the level of innovation some students portray in hiding chits is beyond comprehension. A Twitter user shared a rather interesting way of concealing chits adopted by an unknown student in a recent examination. Spoiler alert: the student was caught and that ingenuity didn't succeed at last.

Someone had joined two 20 rupees notes forming a kind of a folder and then pasted handwritten notes on one side and then folding the notes again. The teacher showing the notes stated, "Look at this, how students these days are cheating in exams."

A similar pattern was followed with 10 rupees notes and the teacher said that the chit made by the student certainly had answers carrying at least 50 marks.

The comments followed and a user wrote that whosoever did this has a bright future ahead seeing the innovation. Passing chits, whispering answers and showing the answer sheet to the person sitting next to you is nothing new to us.

The cheating mafia?

Not only schools, at the college and university levels too, but papers are also often leaked and entrance exam rules are breached. Some children write on their palms and some even on their legs to cheat. The cheating mafia in India is so prominent that even Bollywood made a flick 'Cheat India' starring Emraan Hashmi.

While some students have become habitual of cheating, some cheat in the exams for some subjects they are weak in and very often, some are influenced by peers.

One reason for this is that Indian society gives a lot of importance to academic achievements as everything else takes a backseat and this puts pressure on students to get good grades by any means necessary.

A few years ago, it was reported that the "cheating mafia", the vast network aimed at profiting from the desperation of students, generated about 5.5 million jobs with an estimated 17 million people joining the workforce.

With social media being the 'in-thing', question papers are often leaked on WhatsApp and other platforms. There is no doubt that cheating in India is a system ridden with gaps and loopholes, which is open to misuse and corruption.

Have you seen any such thing in real life?